Blackpool make bid for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder with Norwich City also keen

Dele-Bashiru, 21, has spent the last two years on the books with Sheffield Wednesday.

The central midfielder played in 32 games across all competitions last season, scoring one goal and assisting another.

The Owls fell to a play-off final defeat and they will be expecting another promotion push this time around.

The Hamburg-born midfielder is still a young talent with a lot of room to develop, and it seems other sides are taking an interest in the player.

Sky Sports have stated that Championship side Blackpool have submitted a bid for the young prospect and fellow second tier team Norwich City are monitoring the situation.

Dele-Bashiru’s contract is up next summer, though it has been said they are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

A player to keep…

Should Sheffield Wednesday lose Dele-Bashiru this summer, they would be letting go of one of their more promising players for the future.

Dele-Bashiru will know his potential and given his ability, you would think he sees his future in a division higher than League One. However, at such a young age, regular game time will be of great value.

If one of Blackpool or Norwich City could assure him of regular football, the move could be an attractive prospect. But, the former Citizens midfielder cannot afford to stagnate on the bench for the majority of a season.

Now a bid has been submitted, it remains to be seen what Sheffield Wednesday’s stance on Dele-Bashiru’s future is as interest grows from other clubs.