Barry Fry makes Barnsley transfer suggestion as Peterborough United man turns down L1 club

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has said he has ‘heard’ Barnsley may be interested in midfielder Ryan Broom, who has turned down a move to an unnamed League One club.
Barnsley are now under the management of Michael Duff, who worked with Broom at Cheltenham Town.
Thus far, the new boss has brought five new players to Oakwell. Jamie Searle, Conor McCarthy, Robbie Cundy, Luca Connell and Nicky Cadden have all arrived in a summer of shrewd business for the Tykes as they gear up for a return to League One.
Now, it has been suggested by key Peterborough United figure Fry that one player who could be of interest to the Tykes is Broom.
Speaking with the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry revealed he has ‘heard’ Duff might be keen on bringing the midfielder, who has just turned down the opportunity to speak to an unnamed League One side, to Barnsley.
On Broom, Fry said:
“We did a great deal with a League One club for Ryan.
“There was a fee and some good add-ons, but he has so far refused to even speak to them.
“I have no idea what is in the mind of Ryan and his agents, although I have heard his old boss at Barnsley might be interested in him.”
Could Duff get the best out of Broom?
Under Duff’s management, Broom managed 12 goals and 12 assists in 88 games for Cheltenham Town, earning him a move to Posh.
While his time at London Road hasn’t gone to plan, the 25-year-old midfielder has proven his ability in League One. He impressed on loan with Plymouth Argyle last season, playing 48 times. Broom netted four goals and laid on seven assists while operating out on the right or as a central midfielder.
His versatility could be of use to the Tykes and it wouldn’t be much of a gamble to bring him in considering Duff knows him well and his recent success in the division.