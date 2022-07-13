Alex Neil makes ‘plain and simple’ transfer admission after Sunderland’s friendly defeat v Roma

Sunderland manager Alex Neil says the need to bolster his attacking options this summer is ‘ there for everyone to see’.

Sunderland faced Roma in a pre-season friendly earlier today.

The Black Cats lost the game 2-0 but it was another 90 minutes for the players as they prepare for the upcoming Championship season.

One player who was missing from today’s game though was Ross Stewart.

Neil said the Scot wasn’t quite fit enough for today’s game, but also said that the injury is ‘nothing too significant’.

Despite that, Sunderland are lacking in numbers up front, and Neil told The Shield Gazette that he’s in desperate need of some attacking additions this summer.

He said:

“I certainly wouldn’t say I’m relaxed, but then I wouldn’t say I’m relaxed about most things concerning my team.

“We need to add to that area, plain and simple. That’s there for everyone to see, but equally, it’s about other parties as well.”

Neil then is referring to other clubs sanctioning possible exits for their players, which will always be a hindrance for the purchasing clubs.

Stewart is Sunderland’s only out-and-out striker, with other names like Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke offering attacking qualities, but not the goal-scoring prowess of a no.9 like Stewart.

Backs against the wall…

In Stewart, Sunderland have one of the most complete strikers in the Football League. But without him – as in, should he pick up a more serious injury or be snapped up by another team – Sunderland really don’t have another player who can score goals on a regular basis.

There’s still time for Sunderland and Neil to bring in another striker to provide back-up to Stewart next season. But time is rapidly running out and with the new season just a couple of weeks away now, it really is crunch time for the Black Cats.

They’ve made some decent signings so far this summer in Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke and Leon Dajaku, but a striker is definitely a priority for Neil’s side now.