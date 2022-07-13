30-year-old agrees to join new club after Watford departure

Watford‘s recently departed striker Josh King has landed in Istanbul to finalise a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, it has been confirmed.

Watford confirmed that King would be among those leaving the club this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

His departure came after just a year on the books with the Hornets, during which he managed five goals and three assists in 33 outings.

Now, after officially becoming a free agent at the start of this month, it seems the Norway international will be heading to Turkey to embark on a new challenge with Super Lig giants Fenerbahce.

As announced on Sari Kanaryalar’s official website, King has landed in Turkey to undergo a medical and put the finishing touches on his move to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

A new chapter…

Prior to his proposed Fenerbahce switch, King has spent the vast majority of his career playing in England.

The Oslo native joined Manchester United as a youngster back in 2008 and, excluding a short loan spell with Borussia Monchengladbach, has stayed in England since. His most successful spell came with Bournemouth, managing 55 goals and 20 assists in 185 games after arriving from Blackburn Rovers.

However now, he embarks on a new challenge following his Watford departure.

It didn’t work out for King during his time at Vicarage Road in a difficult season for all at the club, so it made sense to let him move on to pastures new ahead of the new season despite his pedigree.

A fresh start now awaits and he will be keen to get back to his best in the Super Lig with Fenerbahce.