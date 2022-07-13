3 Luton Town players who may have already played their last game for the club

Luton Town are gearing up for another season with Nathan Jones at the helm after their surprise play-off campaign last time round.

Jones played some entertaining football with his Hatters side last season, defying all expectations and narrowly missed out on a trip to Wembley.

The Hatters have already strengthened their squad ahead of next season, with former Barnsley duo Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris bolstering their attacking options.

Here we look at three players who may have already played their last game for Luton Town…

James Shea

The former Arsenal shot-stopper joined the Hatters on an initial one-year deal in 2017 but quickly became a fan favourite, playing an integral role in their return to the second tier.

Shea has made 106 appearances for Luton Town but has fallen out of favour in recent years, making just 26 appearances in his last two campaigns.

Having picked up a serious knee injury last season that could see him miss the majority of the campaign and with Luton Town signing talented goalkeepers Ethan Horvath and Matt Macey, Shea’s future at Kenilworth Road looks uncertain.

Dion Pereira

The young playmaker joined the Bedfordshire side in 2020 on a free transfer after failed spells with Atlanta United and local rivals Watford.

Pereira has so far been unable to break into the first-team but impressed last season during a loan spell with Bradford City. The 23-year-old has already voiced his desire towards another possible move away next season.

Nothing has yet come to fruition regarding a possible loan move and Pereira looks unlikely to become a regular starter for the Hatters, so he could potentially leave when his contract runs out in 2023.

Harry Isted

The former Stoke City goalkeeper joined the ranks of Luton Town in 2017 but has failed to gain regular game-time, making just five appearances in all competitions for the Hatters.

With the signings of two new shot-stoppers of immense quality and his contract set to expire in 2023, Isted could leave Kenilworth Road on loan before the season gets underway.

Isted’s contract expires at the end of the upcoming season and he could potentially leave without making another appearance for the club.