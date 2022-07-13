3 Ipswich Town players who may fall out of favour next season after recent signings

Ipswich Town have had an impressive summer transfer window so far, making a number of marquee signings to bolster their squad.

Dominic Ball, Freddie Ladapo, Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules have all joined Kieran McKenna’s ranks at Portman Road ahead of the Tractor Boys’ fourth season in League One.

It looks to be a promising campaign ahead for the East Anglian side who have brought in players of a high calibre. But with the high-quality signings, some players may struggle to break into the side as regularly as they were before.

Here we look at three Ipswich Town players who could fall out of favour next season…

Rekeem Harper

After the signing of Ball who has a wealth of Championship experience to his name, the inexperienced Harper could possibly fall out of contention for game-time.

Harper was already somewhat out of favour under McKenna and with Ball now joining Samy Morsy and Lee Evans in the middle, opportunities could be limited.

Harper spent time out on loan last season, making 15 appearances for Crewe Alexandra. Despite going out on loan to the Railwaymen, the 22-year-old played 13 times for Ipswich Town but he may well struggle to stay in the side again after Ball’s arrival.

Matt Penney

The Englishman made 26 appearances for the Tractor Boys last season but the arrival of Leigh and the Tractor Boys’ interest in Leif Davis could hint Penney isn’t in McKenna’s plans.

He could still make a number of appearances but they could possibly be reduced after Leigh proved himself to be a quality left-back during his time with Morecambe.

The former Sheffield Wednesday has good pedigree behind him but the addition of the Jamaican international could restrict his chances.

Joe Pigott

Pigott failed to make the impact that was expected of him last season, finding the net just twice in 22 league outings.

Ladapo will be a leading contender to start at Portman Road after the former Rotherham United star scored 11 goals last season, potentially pushing the former AFC Wimbledon man out of favour.

With Portsmouth reportedly interested in a loan move for the centre-forward, Pigott may move to Hampshire in the hopes to gain more regular game-time.