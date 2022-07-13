13-cap international emerges on Burnley’s transfer radar

Burnley have wasted no time in preparing for their return to second-tier football. Although the relegation and the subsequent departures of key players have been big blows, recruitment under Vincent Kompany has been impressive and the future looks encouraging.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan), CJ Egan-Riley, Luke McNally, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien and Scott Twine have all made their way to Turf Moor thus far.

Now, according to Football League World, another new addition is on their radar.

West Brom‘s Irish star O’Shea is said to have emerged as a target for Burnley. The links come after Nathan Collins’ move back to the Premier League, heading to Molineux to join Wolves after a year in Claret and Blue.

A move for the centre-back is said to be in the offing, so it remains to be seen if the claims develop into anything concrete.

Time for West Brom to act?

West Brom tied O’Shea down to a three-and-a-half-year deal back in January 2020, meaning his contract runs out next summer.

If the Baggies want to fend off interest from elsewhere and protect the future of one of their key defenders, Steve Bruce and co should act fast to secure a new deal for the 23-year-old. It would surely help fend off interest from elsewhere while showing fans their intent to keep their standout players on board.

O’Shea started last season well before his momentum was halted by a long-term ankle injury but it will be hoped he can get back on track this campaign after returning to action earlier this year.