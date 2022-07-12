Wolves in talks to sign Burnley man with huge transfer fee being touted

Wolves are reportedly in talks to sign Burnley defender Nathan Collins this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

Collins, 21, joined the Clarets last season from Stoke City.

The central defender featured in 19 Premier League games, scoring twice as Burnley suffered a disappointing relegation.

Collins can also be utilised at right-back, making him a very solid versatile defender in the top flight.

The Irish international has only had one year at Turf Moor so far, but he impressed many with his performances. His ability on and off the ball, partnered with his physical attributes makes him a very tidy young defender, with a lot of potential to grow into.

Recent reports are suggesting Wolves are in the Collins market and a fee of £20.5million could be exchanged should this one go through.

#Wolves are in advanced talks with #Burnley over a £20.5m deal for centre-back Nathan Collins, the Republic of Ireland international. Not done yet, but negotiations progressing well and it's close. Collins will be the first signing of the summer for Bruno Lage if all is agreed — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 11, 2022

Bruno Lage’s side have had a subdued window so far. They’re yet to make a signing and that will worry supporters who at times were unimpressed with their side last season.

The price of just over £20million would make Collins the most expensive Irish player ever and that is a lot of expectation to carry at a young age.

Nothing Burnley can do…

Vincent Kompany’s side are hoping for a quick return to the Premier League, but it certainly won’t be easy.

The second tier is as competitive as it’s ever been and this summer window will have a pivotal effect on a team’s chances next season.

The former Belgian international is preparing for his first year managing in England. The upcoming season is bound to have hurdles for Kompany, but fans must ensure they remain patient with the manager who achieved back-to-back 3rd place finishes with Anderlecht.

Burnley have added some quality players to their ranks so far, but losing Collins would still be a big blow. Given the big role Collins played last season, it will be hoped by supporters a replacement is chased should he depart.

The season kicks off in less than three weeks and it’s still yet to be seen if Kompany’s side have done enough to take the league by storm this season.