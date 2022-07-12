Will Stoke City receive a cash windfall as Nathan Collins nears big-money Burnley exit?

Stoke City sold centre-back Nathan Collins to Burnley last summer, but he now looks set to leave Turf Moor after just one year.

Burnley are widely reported to have accepted a bid from Wolves for the Irishman. Some reports have said the Clarets will land £20.5m for Collins while a £21m fee has also been mentioned, but regardless of the exact sum, the Lancashire side look set to receive a welcome cash windfall.

It comes after just 22 appearances in a Burnley shirt for Collins too.

He signed from Stoke City last summer and made a good impression at Turf Moor while also impressing on the international stage with the Republic of Ireland.

But amid the emerging reports of a move to Wolves, are Stoke City in line for a cash windfall?

Well, in good news for the Potters, it certainly seems so.

Amid the speculation over the course of the summer, Stoke on Trent Live reported last month that the Potters had negotiated to receive a chunk of any profit made on Collins. The specific percentage of the sell-on clause was not revealed, though it is said to be ‘significant‘.

The cash influx will come as a welcome boost to Stoke City and manager Michael O’Neill.

It may well free the Northern Irishman to splash some more cash before the window slams shut, with five new faces already through the door. Josh Laurent and Aden Flint have signed on free transfers while Gavin Kilkenny and Harry Clarke are both in on loan.

Liam McCarron is the only player the Potters have paid a fee for, arriving from Leeds United on a permanent deal.