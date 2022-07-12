‘We’re closing in…’ – Wilder provides exciting Middlesbrough transfer update

Middlesbrough have already brought in three players so far this window, but more signings are expected before the transfer deadline.

Wilder has spoken out about a need for strikers, whilst they are also in the market for a right wing-back to compete with Isaiah Jones and a left-sided centre-back.

There have been plenty of rumours linking them to players, yet nothing has materialised since their last signing nearly three weeks ago.

Supporters may be concerned about the lack of arrivals over the past few weeks, yet Wilder has provided a positive transfer update in an interview with Teesside Live.

“Knowing what the situation is like and the players that we’re after, it’s a sort of domino effect on a lot of other things as well,” said the Boro boss.

“We’ve just got to be patient. I am, the club are and most importantly, the supporters need to be.

“We’re closing in on a few deals. We could sit here for the next two hours and go through a list of 250 names. Some will be close, some will be way off and others will be linked by agents and others will be genuine.”

Middlesbrough have already announced the signings of Darragh Lenihan from Blackburn Rovers and Liam Roberts from Northampton Town on free transfers, along with Ryan Giles on a season-long loan from Wolves.

Recent reports also state that two Premier League players have given assurances to the Teessiders that they want to join, but they will need to wait until their current clubs sanction their exits.

Things starting to look up…

Three signings so far will be less than Wilder would have wanted at this stage of the window and so to be close to completing ‘a few deals’ is a huge bonus for the North-East club.

There are two-and-a-half weeks left of pre-season and so they will want to get deals over the line before their Championship opener against West Brom at the Riverside on July 30th.

With more deals incoming, it promises to be an exciting campaign for Middlesbrough. They narrowly missed out on the play-offs last time out and so with new additions they have every chance of breaking into the division’s top-six.