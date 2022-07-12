Update emerges on Blackburn Rovers transfer target’s contract situation at current club

Blackburn Rovers transfer target Jo Inge Berget is in talks over a new contract with Malmo, the Lancashire Telegraph has said.

Blackburn Rovers‘ move to appoint Jon Dahl Tomasson as Tony Mowbray’s replacement has led to links with a selection of Scandinavian-based players. Malmo trio Veljko Birmanevic, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Berget are said to have been on the Championship club’s radar.

Ahmedhodzic has joined Sheffield United while Birmanevic could prove too expensive. Now, an update has emerged on utility man Berget.

The Lancashire Telegraph has reported that the versatile Norwegian ace is currently in talks over a new contract with the Swedish giants. His current deal runs out at the end of this year, but it seems a bid to keep him at the club is being made.

Berget is in his second spell with Malmo, returning in March 2019 following a year-long stay in America with New York City.

His first spell spanned from January 2015 to January 2018, signing from Cardiff City. In the process, he has managed 58 goals and 51 assists in 232 outings for the club.

Key attributes…

Two traits that could make Berget a valuable addition for Blackburn Rovers are his versatility and experience.

It is said that Tomasson is keen to bring more experience to Ewood Park, and the 31-year-old could bring that in abundance. He has experience of Champions League football and has also played 20 times for Norway’s national team.

Berget has also shown a willingness to feature in a wide range of roles. He can play anywhere up the right-hand side as well as through the middle as a striker, helping make him a valuable member of Malmo’s squad.