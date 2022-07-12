‘The next couple of weeks…’ – Sandgaard makes underwhelming Charlton Athletic transfer admission

Charlton Athletic chairman Thomas Sandgaard has recently spoken out about the club’s summer transfer window and what fans can expect in the weeks to come.

The Addicks finished 13th in League One last time round and a significant improvement will be expected next season.

New manager Ben Garner is in his first pre-season at the club and he will be hoping to build on what Johnnie Jackson was beginning to construct at Charlton Athletic.

Garner’s side have had a pretty quick start in the transfer window so far. They’ve added six players to their ranks, including four free transfers and two loanees.

Now, speaking to London News Online, Sandgaard has warned fans things will begin to slow down, and he gave a reason as to why, saying:

“The next couple of weeks are probably going to be somewhat quiet, just because of the nature of the transfer window.

“It’s hard to find decent players right now at a decent price. That’s just how it is. The loan part of the transfers really kicks in during the last week or two of the transfer window, typically.

“We might open up a few positions for some improvements towards the end.”

It appears as if Charlton Athletic fans will have to be patient before their side is further improved this summer.

No time to waste…

The 2022/23 League One campaign kicks off in less than three weeks and teams are desperately trying to apply the finishing touches to their squad, hoping they set off on the front foot.

The third tier’s competition is growing stronger with the newly relegated and promoted sides hoping to make a statement in their League One arrival.

However one positive is that every team is in the same boat. It appears from Sandgaard’s comments that some of the top sides are assessing their youngsters during pre-season before allowing them to leave the club on loan. This makes sense, but it does mean some clubs will still have deals to do with the season well underway.

The Addicks didn’t do enough last time out and extra pressure is on Sandgaard to ensure he does what it takes to get the London-based side competing again.

Charlton’s 2022/23 League One campaign kicks off with a trip to Accrington Stanley on the 30th of this month, before a home game v Derby County the following week.