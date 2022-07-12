Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons among sides keen on Birmingham City striker

Birmingham City recruited young striker Simmonds from Manchester City back in February 2021. He had spent his entire career until then with the Citizens, enjoying success with their U18s.

Since his move to St. Andrew’s, the 21-year-old has made two first-team appearances, though most of his game time has been with the U23s.

Now though, ahead of the new season, it has been claimed the Manchester-born forward is drawing attention from League One.

According to a report from The Star, Sheffield Wednesday have identified Simmonds as a potential option as Darren Moore looks to recruit some new youngsters in order to lower the squad’s average age.

The report adds that MK Dons and Oxford United are also monitoring the striker and a free transfer deal could be possible given that he is now in the final 12 months of his deal with Birmingham City.

One for the future…

Simmonds’ record of 22 goals in 38 appearances for Manchester City’s U18s shows he knows where the goal is, and at only 21, he looks as though he could have a bright future in the game if he can maximise his potential.

A drop down to League One could open the door for him to play more senior football. All of Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Oxford United have shown they can be good proving grounds for young talents in the past too.

With a possible free transfer deal on the cards, Simmonds could prove to be a shrewd pick-up for one of the three League One sides keen.