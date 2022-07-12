Sheffield United’s injury list in full ahead of the 2022/23 campaign – latest on O’Connell, Bogle, Doyle and more

Sheffield United will be determined to right the wrongs of last season and mount another push for promotion in the 2022/23 campaign.

Sheffield United’s pre-season is well underway now as they gear up for the first game of the season vs Watford on August 1st.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping he can head into the new campaign with as many players available as possible. However, the reality is that the Blades still have some long-term absentees sidelined, with a couple of new issues recently emerging too.

Injury latest…

Heckingbottom provided an update on the state of play regarding injuries late last month.

Star defender Jack O’Connell’s return date remains unknown at this point. It’s been two years since his last appearance and there has been no timescale put on his recovery as the club continue to support the centre-back and his family.

Another long-term absentee is Jayden Bogle, who has been sidelined through a knee injury since February. Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom has said the right-sided star will miss the start of the season but the focus is on getting him medically fit before turning the attention to building physical fitness.

A striker shortage gave the Blades manager a headache towards the end of last season.

Billy Sharp struggled for fitness and was absent from the play-off clashes against Nottingham Forest while Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster were also contending with season-ending injuries.

Club legend Sharp is working hard to recover for pre-season while McBurnie is hoping to continue his good progression to return in time for the start of the season.

As for Brewster, he made his return to action in the pre-season friendly against Casa Pia.

Tommy Doyle and Wes Foderingham both missed out on the friendly but the extent of their issues remains unknown, The Star has said. Rhys Norrington-Davies was forced to withdraw from the clash with the Portuguese outfit too and had been ill in the week prior.

Sheffield United will be hoping to go into the new campaign with a clean bill of health. The return of Brewster and the progressing recoveries of Sharp and McBurnie will be a welcome boost, but it will be hoped good news emerges regarding new signing Doyle and number one ‘keeper Foderingham.