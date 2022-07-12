Sheffield United boss provides clear update on Blades’ pursuit of Newcastle United outcast

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says Ciaran Clark’s loan move is close to completion, but ‘not definite’.

Sheffield United look set to sign Clark on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.

The central defender fell out of favour at St James’ Park last season and is currently undergoing the second part of his Blades medical, with Heckingbottom providing an update on the situation earlier today.

He told YorkshireLive:

“We’re looking to do something on loan, yeah. It’s not definite but hopefully it will be pretty soon.

“That’s exactly where it’s at [medical]. We’re hopeful but we’re not going to talk about anything that’s not happened so we’ll wait, but I’m expecting it.”

Clark has 286 professional appearances to his name between his time at Aston Villa and Newcastle United, with 34 caps for Republic of Ireland to his name a well.

He also has promotion experience too having helped guide the Magpies towards the Championship title in 2017.

Clark looks set to become Sheffield United’s fourth summer signing and the 32-year-old will bring bags of experience to the club ahead of what promises to be another tough Championship campaign.

Blades’ defence…

Sheffield United kept a pretty tight defence last season, conceding 45 times in their 46 league outings. They were also fairly prolific in front of goal too but more defensive additions won’t go amiss in pursuit of promotion.

Clark looks set to join Anel Ahmedhodzic in the heart of Sheffield United’s defence next season. The pair will give Heckingbottom two really solid options and the number of defensive additions this summer could suggest that the Blades boss intends on playing a back-five next season.

Sheffield United kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a trip to Watford at the start of next month, leaving the Blades with plenty of time to get a deal for Clark over the line.