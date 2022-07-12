Reporter shares Maxwel Cornet’s stance on Burnley exit amid interest from Nottingham Forest, Fulham and more

Maxwel Cornet is ‘not angling for a move’ away from Burnley this summer, amid growing interest from the Premier League.

Cornet, 25, joined Burnley from Lyon last summer and went on to impress in the Premier League, scoring nine times in 26 top flight appearances for the Clarets.

Since his side’s relegation, Cornet has been linked with a number of Premier League sides, with Fulham and Nottingham Forest the latest teams to be mentioned.

But LancsLive reporter Alex James says that the Ivorian is not pushing for a move away this summer, and that any club who wants to sign him will need to pay the his £17.5million release clause.

James wrote:

“Burnley only signed Cornet, who has four more years left on his contract, 12 months ago and are braced for him to depart given the clause. But the player is not angling for a move and is back in training with the Clarets ahead of the new Championship season. Burnley do not want to lose the 25-year-old, who scored nine goals last term, and any interested club will need to pay the clause to prise him away from Turf Moor.”