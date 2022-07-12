Report reveals when prized West Brom starlet is set to leave after rejecting fresh contract

West Brom starlet Reyes Cleary will not leave until December when his scholarship deal at The Hawthorns comes to an end.

West Brom talent Cleary turned down the offer of a professional deal at The Hawthorns back in May.

The news came as a blow to the Baggies, with the young forward one of the club’s top young prospects. His performances at youth level have seen him draw high-profile interest before and he is set to head for pastures new.

However, a report from the Express and Star has said the 18-year-old is poised to stay for a little longer yet.

Their report states that Cleary is set to remain at The Hawthorns until December when his scholarship contract comes to a close.

West Brom‘s offer of a professional deal is still on the table, but as it stands, he will open up a new chapter and head for a new start at the end of this year.

The one that got away?

If Cleary does indeed move on as expected, it will come as a hefty blow to the Baggies.

He only has one senior appearance to his name for the club but his record at U18 and U23 level is impressive. He has 27 goals and four assists in 30 outings for the U18s while also notching up seven goals and an assist in 17 U23s outings, an eye-catching total for an 18-year-old.

Cleary looks as though he has a bright future in the game and West Brom will surely be disappointed to lose a player of his promise at the end of this year.