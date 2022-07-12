Reading looking at released Sheffield Wednesday man

Reading are reportedly ‘eager’ to sign former Sheffield Wednesday defender Sam Hutchinson permanently this summer, as per BerkshireLive.

Hutchinson, 32, spent last season in League One with the Owls, playing 31 times in all competitions primarily from his natural central defensive role.

The experienced defender also filled a role just in front of the defence at times, and his performances have caught Championship interest having recently featured in a pre-season friendly for Reading.

The Royals are set for another tough season and they’ve had Hutchinson on trial following his contract expiry with Darren Moore’s side.

Following a successful period at the club, Reading are now eager to sign the defender permanently.

Hutchinson’s career hasn’t been plain sailing. He came through Chelsea’s academy and some fans believed he could be another John Terry for the club. However, things didn’t really work out for the Windsor-born defender and he failed to live up to these huge expectations.

Prove them wrong…

Hutchinson, while ageing, could still have success should he move to Reading.

The Championship club are struggling with off-field issues and they are being widely tipped for relegation again. Hutchinson’s experience and time in the second-tier could prove crucial to Reading’s survival and considering they’re under a transfer embargo, there aren’t many defenders better than Hutchinson currently available.

Paul Ince has a mammoth task ahead of him next season, but the arrival of Hutchinson would add much-needed depth and the former Premier League man could help guide Reading’s back-line this season.

The Royals have some quality players, but after an inconsistent defensive year last time out, a player like Hutchinson could be the key to their success. Hutchinson will still be keen on proving he is capable of performing and leading at this level and that will go hand in hand with Reading’s goals this season.

Reading kick-start their campaign with a game against Blackpool on July 30th.