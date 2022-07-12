Reading agree to reunite with former favourite on free transfer deal

Reading are closing in on a deal to re-sign free agent Shane Long, Courtney Friday has reported.

Reading parted company with Long in 2011 after six successful years with the club, but it has now been said that a deal has been agreed to bring him back to Berkshire.

Breaking: I'm told #readingfc are poised to re-sign club legend Shane Long. Understand a deal has now been agreed for the 35-year-old. — Courtney Friday (@cfridayjourno) July 12, 2022

The 35-year-old wasn’t offered fresh terms at Southampton and was allowed to leave St. Mary’s at the end of his contract earlier this month. He spent seven years on the South Coast, scoring 37 goals and registering 27 assists in 243 appearances in all competitions.

Now a free agent, Long’s switch to Reading would not demand a transfer fee and so it could be a move with minimal risk as far as the Royals are concerned.

Having finished in 21st position and just one place above the bottom three last season, new boss Paul Ince is looking for reinforcements this window in the hopes of avoiding yet another relegation battle.

They have been busy already this window, adding five players to their first-team ranks. Tom Ince and Dean Bouzanis have signed permanently, with Joe Lumley, Tyrese Fornah and Jeff Hendrick signing for the season.

It will be hoped more additions are to come though given the light squad available to boss Ince as it stands.

Long could be a huge asset…

Despite not being a hugely prolific goalscorer throughout his career, the experience Long could bring to Reading and the glee of reuniting with a hero could be a real boost for the club.

He has played the majority of his career in the Premier League but has played 134 times in the Championship too, so it shouldn’t take him too long to settle back into life in the league.

Reading have made some shrewd signings this summer and Ince is using his connections well.

If Long signs, it would be yet another coup for the Royals and if all goes well they could find themselves clear and away of the relegation zone and pushing further up the table.