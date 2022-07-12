QPR’s injury list in full ahead of the 2022/23 campaign – latest on Willock, Dieng, Archer and more

The start of the 2022/23 campaign is just around the corner, with QPR entering a new era under Michael Beale.

Beale’s first competitive game as QPR boss is away at Blackburn Rovers at the end of this month.

R’ fans are optimistic for the upcoming season after seeing Beale make some decent signings so far this summer, with the ex-Villa coach recently revealing that more are on the way.

QPR don’t have a huge playing squad and so new recruits are certainly needed to ensure that they can put on a decent display in Beale’s first season in charge.

But the Londoners still have a few injuries to content with.

Injury latest…

The main absentee for QPR at the moment is Chris Willock.

He underwent surgery on a hamstring injury back in March and has been absent since. But Beale recently gave an exciting update on the attacker, saying:

“He looks in quite good shape in terms of his fitness and in terms of his running, but we’ve just got to be careful because for a player like him, you don’t want to be worrying about his hamstring, so it’s important that we give him the time that’s needed.

“The most important thing is not to rush him because we want him fit and healthy for the next ten months. There’s definitely an outside chance (he’ll play against Blackburn) but there’s no pressure on our part.”

Another injury blow for QPR towards the end of last season was that of Seny Dieng.

The Senegalese returned for the final game of the season v Swansea City after spending two months on the sidelines with injury, before jetting off on international duty.

QPR revealed at the end of last month that Dieng was set to return to pre-season training in the coming days for the first time this summer, having clearly been given some resting time by the club – Dieng didn’t feature in the recent friendly game v Crawley Town though.

Another player who was set to report back for training earlier this month was Lyndon Dykes.

The Scot played a lot of football for club and country last season and look notably tired towards the end of the campaign, having carried minor knocks throughout the season.

But he featured v Crawley Town and looks in contention to be in or around the stating XI v Blackburn Rovers.

Lastly, Jordan Archer is seemingly still on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury back in January, having missed the game v Crawley.

QPR then don’t have too many pressing injury concerns. Willock’s potential return for the start of next season will be a huge plus for Beale, with Dieng and Dykes looking set to be fully fit come August too.