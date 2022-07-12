QPR boss compares Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts to current Liverpool player after securing loan capture

QPR boss Michael Beale has compared new signing Tyler Roberts to Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

Roberts, 23, joined QPR on loan from Leeds United last week.

The Welsh international becomes Beale’s third signing of the summer and he’s an exciting capture too.

Beale has recently spoken out about Roberts’ arrival, saying that the attacking midfielder turned down ‘four or five’ clubs to join the R’s.

And the QPR boss went on to reveal what role Roberts might play for QPR next season, before comparing his attributes to those of Liverpool’s Firmino.

Beale said:

“I see him as a hybrid (forward). I worked with a player who was similar to him in Kemar Roofe. I think he’s got similar traits to (Roberto) Firmino.

“He’s like a nine-and-a-half, ten-and-a-half, if you want to use these modern terms that people use now. He’s a striker that drops in and he actually has got more ability than the guy who just stays in the box.

“He’s very mobile. He’s a hybrid player which I like. He has got a lot of transferable skills.”

Firmino has been with Liverpool since joining from Hoffenheim in 2015 and has since racked up over 300 appearances in all competitions, scoring 98 goals.

He’s almost pioneered the ‘nine-and-a-half’ position that Beale speaks of, helping to pave the way for players like Roberts to don that position.

Although he’s struggled at times for Leeds United, he remains a young player and one with bags of experience, having played in the Premier League and on the international stage.

Down to Roberts…

Now that he’s arrived at QPR, it’s down to Roberts to prove wrong any Leeds United doubters, and to back up the high praise coming from Beale.

In Roberts, Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, Beale has three really decent attacking midfielders and the trio could share the no.10 role, or fit in around each other in attack.

Roberts’ arrival is certainly an exciting one and if he can bring any of those Firmino-like qualities to the Championship next season, then he’ll surely take the second tier by storm.