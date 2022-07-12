QPR boss Beale shares fitness update on Chris Willock ahead of season opener v Blackburn Rovers

QPR boss Michael Beale says there’s an ‘outside chance’ that Chris Willock will feature in the opening game of the 2022/23 season v Blackburn Rovers later this month.

Willock, 24, suffered a hamstring injury back in March which ruled him out for the remainder of the last campaign.

The former Arsenal man had to undergo surgery in what was a devastating injury blow for both Willock and QPR, with the R’s winning just two of their final nine games without the attacker.

But Beale has provided an injury update on the player, telling West London Sport that Willock is on the mend and in contention to feature at Ewood Park later this month.

He said of Willock:

“He’s chomping at the bit, to be fair.

“He looks in quite good shape in terms of his fitness and in terms of his running, but we’ve just got to be careful because for a player like him, you don’t want to be worrying about his hamstring, so it’s important that we give him the time that’s needed.

“But the most important thing is not to rush him because we want him fit and healthy for the next ten months. There’s definitely an outside chance (he’ll play against Blackburn) but there’s no pressure on our part.”