Portsmouth set to wrap up striker deal in the coming days, report claims

Portsmouth are set to complete a loan-to-buy move for Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott ‘in the next few days’, TWTD has reported.

Ipswich Town man Pigott’s time at Portman Road hasn’t gone as hoped. He arrived from AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer last summer following a strong spell at Plough Lane, but regular game time has been hard to come by in Suffolk.

The 28-year-old managed only three goals and two assists in 29 outings last season.

Links have emerged over a possible move to League One rivals Portsmouth and now, TWTD has said a move is ‘well down the line’.

It is said that Pompey’s loan with an option to buy deal is set to go through in the coming days, freeing Pigott to search for regular game time elsewhere while Danny Cowley makes a much-needed attacking signing.

The Hampshire outfit brought youngster Dan Gifford to Spain for their pre-season training camp as their only senior striker, so the nearing deal for Pigott will come as music to the ears of many.

A smart swoop by Pompey…

While Pigott’s time with Ipswich Town hasn’t been a success, he could prove to be a great signing for Portsmouth if Cowley can get the best out of him at Fratton Park.

The Charlton Athletic academy graduate was a real handful during his time at AFC Wimbledon, managing 54 goals and 13 assists in 157 appearances across all competitions.

He has proven himself in League One before and giving him regular game time could help him get back to his best.

With a move seemingly close, Pompey will be hoping to get a deal wrapped up in good time as they bid to press on with their recruitment drive.