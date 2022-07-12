Oxford United casting eyes over 25-year-old who has been without a club since 2021

Oxford United are set to field free agent striker Jerome Sinclair against either Hungerford Town or Eastleigh, the Oxford Mail has said.

Oxford United had Sinclair on loan in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign. He managed four goals and three assists in 16 outings at the Kassam Stadium but his career has stuttered somewhat since.

The striker spent two underwhelming spells out on loan with VVV-Venlo and CSKA Sofia before being let go by Watford last summer.

He has remained without a club since, but Sinclair seems to be on the hunt for a team ahead of the new season. The 25-year-old featured for Oxford United against Banbury United at the weekend and now, he is set to appear for the U’s again.

The Oxford Mail writes that Sinclair will play in either tonight’s clash with Hungerford United or Wednesday’s tie against Eastleigh.

Looking for a fresh start…

The former Liverpool youngster is still looking for his career to kick into life.

Much of his time has been spent out on loan but after a year out of the game, it will be hoped that he is hungry to impress and maximise his potential. The chance he’s being given by Oxford United could show Karl Robinson still sees the untapped potential in the striker after his temporary stay with the club, but it remains to be seen if he can earn a deal.

As it stands, Robinson could do with adding another striker to his ranks.

Matty Taylor and Sam Baldock are the only natural first-team strikers on the books, though 17-year-old Gatlin O’Donkor has been in and around the senior side before too.