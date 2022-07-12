Norwich City man seals EFL loan move

Norwich City midfielder Flynn Clarke has joined Walsall on a season-long loan, the League Two side have confirmed.

Norwich City are preparing for life in the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last time out. This summer promises to be a busy one for the Canaries with plenty of incomings and outgoings.

However, so far they have signed just one player on loan in Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, with the majority of their transfer dealings being exits away from Carrow Road.

Clarke is the latest in a long line of departures from Norwich City, with the 19-year-old becoming their 15th player to leave the club this summer – including those released.

The attacking midfielder joins Walsall having been in impressive form at youth level. In the 2021/22 Premier League 2 campaign he scored nine goals and registered three assists in 21 games.

He can play a number of positions and has been utilised in central-midfield, as a number 10 and on both the left and the right wing, and so his versatility will benefit him massively plying his trade in League Two.

The move to the fourth tier will see Clarke playing at senior level for the first time in almost two years, with his last senior appearance coming during his time at former club Peterborough United back in December 2020.

A solid addition for Walsall…

The Saddlers have been incredibly busy this summer, bringing in 11 players already, and so if they want to improve on last year’s 16th placed finish they are going about it the right way.

Manager Michael Flynn spoke highly of Clarke upon signing, picking out his strengths with his range of passing and creativity, two things which will hugely benefit Walsall next term. He also has experience playing in League One with Peterborough United and so should be able to adapt to impress in League Two.

Norwich City will also see the benefits with Clarke returning with even more experience under his belt, with a view to featuring in the first-team at Carrow Road in seasons to come.