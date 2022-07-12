Middlesbrough’s injury list in full ahead of the 2022/23 campaign – latest on Bola, Fisher and more

Middlesbrough narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season and will be hoping to go one better next time around. To do this they will need to have close to a fully fit squad.

Middlesbrough are expected to be busy this transfer window and have already made four signings and allowed a total of 15 players to leave the club, including those released.

But as well as to rejuvenate the squad, these new additions are needed due to injuries to players in and around the first-team fold.

Admittedly, there aren’t too many long-term injuries, but slight knocks have kept several players out in their pre-season outings so far this summer. Here, we review Middlesbrough’s injury list in full ahead of the upcoming campaign.

First up is Darnell Fisher, who missed the entirety of last season after sustaining a freak knee injury at home.

He was pictured in the gym in preparation for pre-season earlier this month, but has not featured for the club in any of their friendlies or travelled to Portugal for their warm-weather training camp. There isn’t a timescale on his return just yet but pictures of him back in the gym are an encouraging sign.

Marc Bola’s game time was limited last season and he picked up another knock in pre-season last week. He withdrew just five minutes after coming on against York City on Friday and has also not travelled to Portugal with the Middlesbrough squad. Chris Wilder provided a brief update on the player after the game, stating the 24-year-old is to be assessed.

Another player who came off against York City was key midfielder Marcus Tavernier. However, he was pictured in training this week and Wilder said his withdrawal in the pre-season friendly was precautionary and won’t keep him out of action.

Tavernier’s fellow midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce has missed both of Boro’s pre-season fixtures so far with an injury but has resumed light training. However, he was not involved in contact training last week according to Teesside Live, but has joined the rest of the squad on their trip abroad.

Last but not least, midfielder Martin Payero has also return absent throughout pre-season.

He has been nursing an injury according to Teesside Live, and has also been confirmed to have not travelled to Portugal. However, reports of an imminent move to his native Argentina with Boca Juniors may well mean he isn’t in Wilder’s pre-season plans anyway.

It will be hoped those with knocks aren’t hampered with injuries for long as Middlesbrough look to head into the new season with a clean bill of health.