Middlesbrough receive positive transfer update in pursuit of two PL players

Middlesbrough have assurances from two players in the Premier League that they want to join the Teessiders this summer, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are still looking to bolster their options up front, at right-back and at centre-back and manager Chris Wilder will want to get deals over the line as quickly as possible.

With pre-season now underway, the Boro hierarchy will want new signings to get integrated into the first-team squad before their season-opener against West Brom at the Riverside on July 30th.

They have already brought in Darragh Lenihan and Luke Roberts on free transfers from Blackburn Rovers and Northampton Town, as well as Ryan Giles on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolves.

But according to the report, Middlesbrough are monitoring more players in the top flight and have assurances from two that they want to join. However, they will have to wait for their current clubs to sanction an exit.

The players are unnamed as things stand, but the news that Premier League players are willing to come to the Riverside is a promising sign for Boro.

Encouraging news…

Middlesbrough are in need of new arrivals in the earlier mentioned positions so will look to address that in the coming weeks.

Two strikers are the priority and many supporters will want to see new forwards through the door as a matter of urgency before embarking on the new season.

It is a positive update from Teesside Live and should have fans excited for the weeks ahead and the season ahead as well. It also shows that Wilder and Boro have pulling power and to get players from the top tier to drop down to the Championship is always a coup.