Middlesbrough man edging closer to overseas move, report claims

Middlesbrough midfielder Martin Payero is set to join Boca Juniors, according to TYC Sports.

Payero, 23, joined Middlesbrough just last summer.

The Argentinian midfielder featured in 13 Championship games, scoring once and assisting another in what was an underwhelming first season.

Payero struggled for consistency throughout and an injury kept him sidelined as Wilder’s Boro began to find form, and as a result Payero never made a full return to Boro’s first-team.

Now, recent reports suggest he could be on his way back to his home country with Argentinian giants Boca Juniors set to sign him on an initial one-year loan, with an option to buy next summer.

As well as this report, Boca reporter Nacho Bezruk is reporting the deal is now seemingly imminent:

Martín Payero está muy cerca de convertirse en nuevo jugador de Boca. Hoy será anotado antes del cierre del libro de pases. 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/kwfxrp3RnK — Nacho Bezruk (@nacho_bezruk) July 11, 2022

Still not ideal…

Boro splashed around £6million to obtain the South American’s services last summer and it appears a loss may be on the cards.

The 23-year-old definitely had the potential to make an impact in Teeside, but injuries and inconsistent spells meant he never really got going.

Some would argue he still needs time to settle into life in England, but Middlesbrough will be hoping to push for promotion this season and they can’t afford to carry passengers in their squad.

Wilder’s side certainly need some more fresh faces before the transfer window ends, but with the season edging closer. fans’ focus may be on the opening day instead.

Boro must start on the front foot this time around and avoid playing catch-up like last season.

The former Sheffield United boss is more than capable of achieving promotion, and Middlesbrough fans are hopeful that a successful year is lying ahead for them.