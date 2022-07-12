Middlesbrough keen on Fulham man, says journalist

Middlesbrough are keen on Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, reports Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande.

Muniz joined Fulham from Brazilian side Flamengo last season in a deal worth around £8million.

The 21-year-old striker went on to score five goals in 25 Championship outings for the club as they went on to the win the title, earning promotion to the Premier League under Marco Silva.

But with Fulham’s recent signing of Andreas Pereira, journalist Casagrande now says that Muniz will leave the London club on loan, with plenty of Championship sides interested.

One of those sides is said to be Middlesbrough, with Casagrande tweeting:

Muniz e Andreas não devem jogar juntos pelo Fulham nesta temporada. O atacante, cria do Flamengo, está sendo procurado por times da Championship (2ª Divisão da Inglaterra), e o Fulham estuda emprestar para que ele possa ganhar rodagem. Um clube interessado é o Midlesborough. — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) July 11, 2022

Boro look to be in the market for a striker this summer after struggling in front of goal somewhat last season.

They scored 59 goals in the league, with Matt Crooks being their top scorer in the Championship with just 10.

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has been heavily linked with a move to the Riverside this summer but interest in him seems to have died down, with Muniz now becoming the latest name to be linked with a summer move to Middlesbrough.

A smart move…

Muniz looks to be falling down the pecking order at Craven Cottage. He remains a young player though with plenty of potential yet to fulfil, and having scored a handful of goals in his maiden Championship season he’s proved that he can cut it in the second tier.

Boro certainly won’t be alone in their pursuit of the Brazilian but they could definitely be a good fit should Fulham allow Muniz to leave on loan, given Chris Wilder’s attacking philosophy and Middlesbrough;s top-six ambitions.

Middlesbrough open their 2022/23 campaign with a home game v West Brom later this month.