Leeds United send scouts to watch Blackburn Rovers man in action, reports say

Brereton Diaz, 23, spent last season in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

The Chilean international scored 22 goals and three assists across a busy 2022/23 campaign.

The Stoke-born forward has caught the eye of many potential suitors this summer with clubs from England and abroad registering their interest in the youngster.

Now, it’s Jesse Marsch’s side who are joining the race and the recent reports state the Premier League side have recently sent scouts to watch Brereton Diaz in action.

After Marsch’s side narrowly avoided the drop last season, they seem to have taken this summer window very seriously. They’ve already added quality, but it appears the Leeds United team aren’t satisfied yet.

Fighting a losing battle…

Rovers will struggle to hold onto Brereton Diaz amid all the interest surrounding the versatile forward.

The 23-year-old’s contract expires next summer meaning it may make more sense for them to cash in while they can. Should they fail to achieve promotion in the upcoming season, the 22-goal ace may become available on a free, losing the Championship side a significant amount of money.

There is no doubt Brereton Diaz improves Blackburn Rovers’ chances of success, but the fee they would receive from his sale could make them a better all-rounded side.

The season begins in less than three weeks and Blackburn Rovers supporters will want clarity on Brereton Diaz’s future as soon as possible.

Given the prolonged interest in the hot prospect, it will be hoped Rovers have a replacement lined up should Brereton Diaz depart this summer. This will ensure they avoid starting the season slowly, which could hamper their chances of a playoff push.

Rovers kick-start their season against QPR on July 30th.