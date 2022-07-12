Latest Stoke City news: Liverpool man on the radar, centre-back target set to join Championship rivals + more

Stoke City have been active in the transfer window so far bringing players on all sorts of deals.

Michael O’Neill and co aren’t stopping there though as speculation continues to circulate regarding possible additions.

One player on the Potters’ radar is Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies, as per Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre Live, 11.07.22, 11:00). The 26-year-old has never made a professional appearance for the Reds and has been left out of the Liverpool squad that has made the trip to Thailand on a pre-season tour.

Davies has bags of Championship experience and would be a good signing for Stoke City whether on loan or permanent. However, Alan Nixon has said that Blackburn Rovers are pushing hard to strike a deal.

Stoke City have also been mentioned as one of the sides keen on Newcastle United man Ciaran Clark, as per Craig Hope.

Clark has fallen out of favour at Newcastle United and is training with the U23s while Eddie Howe looks to offload him to help trim the size of his squad.

However, it seems as though they are set to miss out amid reports Sheffield United are poised to wrap up a deal.

Stoke City are also due a ‘substantial’ cash windfall due to the sell-on clause they agreed with Burnley when Nathan Collins joined the Clarets from the Potters last summer. Stoke On Trent Live revealed last month that the Potters would be due a chunk of any profit.

Collins is now reportedly set to sign for Wolves after a £21million agreement has been reached with Burnley.

Finally, Stoke City new boy Josh Laurent has revealed the deciding factor in making the move from Reading, via Stoke On Trent Live. Laurent said:

“I felt like I had a good relationship with Reading fans and it was a hard decision to leave but when a big club like Stoke comes in for you and the manager talks to you the way he did it’s hard to say no.

“I really enjoyed my time there and I want to really enjoy my time here and impress and help the team challenge to get out of this league. Everyone wants to get promoted to the Premier League, everyone wants to play in the Premier League and that’s what I want to do.

“It feels like I can do that here.”

Stoke City get their 2022/23 campaign underway away against Millwall.