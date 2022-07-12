Latest Huddersfield Town news: Terriers to beat Sunderland in transfer chase, former favourite linked with return + more

Huddersfield Town were going strong in the summer transfer window, building upon their successful previous campaign.

However, Carlos Corberan recently resigned from his position as head coach and has been swiftly replaced by Danny Schofield.

It doesn’t seem to of hindered the Terriers chances in the transfer window though as rumours continues to circulate.

A report from The South London Press states that Huddersfield Town are set to sign AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni.

The report states that Rudoni has signed a four-year deal with the Terriers and is due to undergo a medical. Alan Nixon has since revealed that Huddersfield Town have met the Wombles’ £1million valuation to make the deal happen, after fending off interest from the likes of Sunderland and Luton Town.

Rudoni managed 17 goal contributions in League One last season but this wasn’t enough to help AFC Wimbledon avoid relegation. The 22-year-old was always likely to leave the Wombles this summer but his destination was always the question.

Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy is attracting interest from Huddersfield Town as well as many other Championship clubs, according to Mike McGrath. The 31-year-old has left Chinese club Shanghai Port and is a huge favourite in West Yorkshire.

Mooy made 120 appearances for the Terriers over the duration of his previous three-year stay. A reunion would be favourable but Town face serious competition.

Nixon has also revealed that Huddersfield Town’s valuation of striker Jordan Rhodes is too high for Middlesbrough to meet, putting the move in doubt. Nixon broke the news about Boro eyeing a reunion with Rhodes earlier in the summer, but after having given the recent update, the move seems doubtful.

Lastly, Huddersfield Town’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby has suggested that the club won’t be stopping any potential player sales to the Premier League in the transfer window if the players want the move.

Nottingham Forest have been keen on Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo for some time now. Bromby has revealed that he understands that players have ambitions to play in the Premier League and also added that ‘both players are happy at Huddersfield Town’.

Huddersfield Town’s 2022/23 campaign gets underway with a home tie against Burnley later this month.