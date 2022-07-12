Latest Burnley news: Wolves close to signing Clarets man, Kompany agrees next summer signing + more

Burnley have been very active in the transfer window so far but look to have a few more deals lined up.

Speculation continues to surround the club regarding potential additions and potential exits.

Football Insider have reported that Burnley have agreed to sign Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen for a fee of £2.5million – Cullen has agreed a four-year deal with the Clarets and completed his medical yesterday.

The 26-year-old will reunite with former Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany who has recently taken charge at Burnley.

Burnley have come to a £21million agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for star man Nathan Collins, as per Football Insider.

John Percy has reported that Collins is to undergo a medical today.

Collins arrived at Burnley from Stoke City in the previous summer transfer window. Last month, a report from Stoke On Trent Live said that Stoke City could get a timely cash injection as the Potters had negotiated to receive a ‘significant’ chunk of any profit made on Collins.

Another man who could potentially leave Turf Moor over the summer is Maxwell Cornet. Like Collins, Cornet joined Burnley last summer and stood out as a key player in his first season at the club after getting ten goal contributions in 26 games.

The Ivory Coast international has been attracting interest from Premier League sides Fulham, Newcastle United Nottingham Forest, as per The Mirror from Daily Mirror (10.07.22, page 74) – the Clarets have reportedly already rejected an approach from Nottingham Forest.

The approach mustn’t have met Cornet’s £17.5million relegation release clause as LancsLive reporter Alex James says that any club that want to sign him will have to meet that fee. James also added that Cornet is not ‘angling for a move’ away from Burnley.

Burnley begin their 2022/23 campaign away to Huddersfield Town later this month.