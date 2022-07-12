Latest Blackburn Rovers news: Leeds United scout star man, loan reunion eyed + more

Blackburn Rovers are continuing their search for new additions as Jon Dahl Tomasson prepares for the new campaign.

Plenty of players have departed Ewood Park this summer and now speculation is beginning to circulate regarding possible additions.

The first of which is Ben Davies according to Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre Live, 11.07.22, 11:00). Davies has been left out of the Liverpool squad that has travelled to Thailand on a pre-season tour. The 26-year-old is reportedly wanted by Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

Another potential addition is Brighton’s Reda Khadra. According to Alan Nixon, Rovers are eyeing a reunion with the 21-year-old former loanee but face competition from Sheffield United and Sunderland who are also interested.

Khadra managed six goal contributions in 27 appearances whilst at Ewood Park last season.

Manager Tomasson has reportedly been dealt a potential blow in his pursuit of a reunion with Jo Inge Berget. The Norwegian international is currently in negotiations with Swedish champions Malmo over a new deal with the club.

The 31-year-old has 110 goal contributions in 238 appearances across his two spells with Malmo. Berget can operate down the right-hand side or through the middle as a striker and has 20 Norway caps to his name.

In terms of outgoings, Ben Brereton Diaz has been on many clubs radars’ for some time now and the latest interest is coming from Leeds United, as per Football Insider. The Whites sent scouts to watch the Chilean international over the weekend.

Blackburn Rovers may decide to cash in on the 22-goal striker because if they don’t achieve promotion in the forthcoming season they risk losing the 23-year-old on a free transfer next summer.