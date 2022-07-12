‘It’s a big bugbear of mine’ – Heckingbottom hits out at recent reports linking Sheffield United man with European move

Reports over the weekend claimed that German outfit Werder Bremen has made a £17.9million bid for Berge.

The Norwegian midfielder has a £35million release clause and sees his contract expire in 2025, but it’s claimed that the Blades are only looking for £22million for Berge.

Responding to those reports, Blades boss Heckingbottom had this to say:

“It’s a big bugbear of mine. Anyone can put whatever they want, wherever they want and all of a sudden it’s fact. But nothing has happened.

“That’s it. He’s here, he’s our player and he knows what I think of him. We do speak and will be speaking regularly but there’s nothing. No decision to make. Nothing at all.

“Someone puts something out, we have got to talk about it and that’s the only thing that changes.”

Berge featured 33 times in the Championship last season, scoring six and assisting four as he rediscovered some fitness following a year-and-a-half of injury troubles.

He’s also been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer but remains a Sheffield United player and, as of yet, the Blades are yet to receive any offers for him, as per Heckingbottom.

What next for Berge?

Berge will obviously have admirers, both in England and abroad.

He’s an international player who’s previously impressed in the Premier League, but his release clause and Sheffield United’s apparent valuation of the player remains an obstacle.

The club won’t want to run the risk of losing him on a free transfer though, and if the Blades can’t earn promotion next season they Berge might look for pastures new.

Next summer, he’ll have only one year left on his stay, so this summer, the next January transfer window and then next summer will be crucial ones for Sheffield United and Berge in deciding where his future lies.

One thing seems certain though, and that’s that Werder Bremen haven’t lodged a transfer offer for Berge.