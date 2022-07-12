Hartlepool United, Crawley Town among sides vying for Rangers forward as loan exit nears

McPake, 20, spent last year between League One and League Two with Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers.

The versatile attacker featured in 21 games throughout the 2021/22 season and he scored once.

The former Scotland U21 international can play anywhere across the front line and despite his young age, he has experience in the EFL.

A stint with Harrogate Town before last year means he now has two years of EFL experience at the young age of 20, but he will be surely looking to impress in his next stint after a difficult campaign last time around.

Now, a recent Football Insider report states Hartlepool United, Crawley Town and Stevenage are all interested in the Rangers prospect this summer, with McPake set to join his new club ‘this week’.

The League Two sides aren’t without competition with the same report stating Queens Park and Dundee in Scotland are also interested in the forward.

A decision to make…

With five teams interested in acquiring McPake’s services, it’s anyone’s guess as to where he’ll end up.

Game time will surely be a priority for the Scottish talent as he bids to continue his development away from Ibrox.

His time with Harrogate Town was promising but Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers spells failed to bear much fruit, so it will be his target to make a splash wherever he lands ahead of the new campaign.

McPake already has three goals for Rangers in four pre-season games and will be hoping to carry that momentum into the 2022/23 season.