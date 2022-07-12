Exciting QPR talent reveals first-team ambition

QPR starlet Sinclair Armstrong has set his sights on a first-team breakthrough after penning a new contract at Loftus Road.

QPR confirmed on Monday afternoon that Armstrong had penned a new deal alongside fellow academy talent Dillon De Silva.

While Sri Lankan international De Silva’s deal is an initial one-year agreement, Armstrong’s will run through until 2024, although both contracts include the option for a further year if the R’s wish to extend their stays.

The move to secure Armstrong’s future was greeted well by fans and upon the announcement, the young striker set out his first-team desire.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the 19-year-old said a senior breakthrough is his ‘main target’, also detailing some promising conversations with manager Michael Beale after expressing his delight at the new deal. Here’s what he had to say:

“My main target now is getting involved with the first-team.

“Hopefully I can kick on and show the gaffer what I have in the locker.

“I’ve enjoyed training with the first-team so far this pre-season and I’ve had a few chats with the gaffer. He said he is looking forward to working with me – and I’m looking forward to working with him, too.

“There has been a real buzz around the place since his arrival – we’re all enjoying it.”

On the right trajectory…

Armstrong has been on the radar of many R’s fans since his arrival from Shamrock Rovers’ youth academy in October 2020.

He has impressed in brief loan spells with Torquay United and Aldershot Town, netting two goals for both while also impressing in the club’s youth academy. He is still waiting on his senior debut but it will be hoped that the new season can see him make more strides in his development.

From what the Dublin-born forward has said, it seems Beale is a fan too. Given his track record and experience of working with top young talents, Armstrong’s future at Loftus Road looks to be an exciting one.

With a long-term agreement now secured, fans will be hoping they can see the youngster break into the senior side and maximise his potential in West London.