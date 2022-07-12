Coventry City set sights on Derby County midfielder

Bird, 21, has been with the Rams his entire career.

In the 2021/22 season, Bird registered 42 games, contributing with two goals and two assists in the league.

Bird applies his trade from midfield, and his versatility allows him to go from a box-to-box midfielder to an anchor in front of the defence.

Derby County were relegated to League One last season through issues out of everyone’s control and now they are planning for an immediate return to the Championship.

However, a recent report from Football Insider suggest they may be about to lose one of their brightest prospects.

The Rams are enjoying a successful transfer window so far. Their current arrivals look a cut above the third tier, but losing Bird would be a big blow and one that would likely need replacing.

A quality addition…

At 21-year-old Bird has already been exposed to it all. He’s accustomed to Championship football and he’s played through the tough situation surrounding Derby County. All of these things combined mean the Sky Blues would be getting a ready-to-go, resilient, huge potential prospect through the door should they pull this one off.

The Burton-born midfielder still has two years left on his current deal meaning his services likely won’t come cheap, but if Coventry City want to improve on their 12th place finish last time out then spending is necessary.

At one point last year it seemed as if Mark Robins’ side were destined for the top six, however it wasn’t to be.

So far this summer the Sky Blues have added a mix of youth and quality to the squad. Their recent addition of Callum Doyle has got fans excited and if Coventry City can pull this one off, then supporters will no doubt be brimming with confidence ahead of the new campaign.