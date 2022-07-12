Burnley nearing capture of midfield target – medical completed

Cullen, 26, has spent the past two seasons playing for Anderlecht in Belgium.

The central midfielder has featured 80 times for the Belgian Pro League side since moving abroad from West Ham United.

Alongside his time in Europe, Cullen has EFL experience with Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City.

The Ireland international has played in both the Championship and League One for the Addicks, giving him vital experience ahead of his move to Turf Moor.

Football Insider are now reporting a medical is complete and Cullen is set to reunite with former boss Vincent Kompany.

The fee is thought to be around £2.5million with the Hammers taking 20% of the fee due to a contract clause.

Reuniting with a familiar face…

Burnley suffered relegation last time out, but it doesn’t appear they’ve let that dark cloud swallow them.

They’ve set out on the front foot in the transfer window bringing in quality additions with the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Scott Twine.

Cullen is set to be the latest addition and he will add much-needed depth and quality to the Clarets’ midfield.

His pre-existing relationship with Kompany is something which can only benefit Burnley‘s chance of success this season. The former Manchester City captain clearly admires Cullen’s ability and could prove to be an important player in the engine room at Turf Moor moving forward.

With Cullen’s medical done yesterday, it will be hoped that no surprise hurdles emerge as the Clarets look to wrap up another impressive signing ahead of the new campaign.

The Championship season begins in less than three weeks and Burnley kick the season off with an away trip to Huddersfield Town on July 29th.