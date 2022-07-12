Burnley accept Premier League club’s £21m bid for star man

Burnley‘s relegation has already seen the likes of Nick Pope, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee head for pastures new.

Plenty of speculation has circulated regarding the future of Irish centre-back Collins too. Wolves have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old centre-back and now, Football Insider has claimed that an agreement has been reached over a £21m move to Molineux for Collins.

It is claimed that Burnley have accepted a bid from Wolves for the defender and a move is expected to be sealed ‘in the next 24 hours’.

Collins is now set to head to Wolverhampton to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical today ahead of his proposed departure from Turf Moor, giving Clarets boss Vincent Kompany another transfer headache as another key player heads for pastures new ahead of next season.

A short-lived stay…

Collins only signed for Burnley last summer, arriving from Stoke City following an impressive breakthrough with the Potters.

The Leixlip-born talent had to wait patiently for a consistent run in the side too. He was in and out of the starting XI for much of last season but really impressed despite the Clarets’ struggles over the second half of the season. Overall, he featured 22 times for the club last season, chipping in with two goals.

Collins still has the best years of his career ahead of him and Burnley would no doubt have wanted him to play those out at Turf Moor. However, the deal will see them land a tidy profit on the £12m they reportedly paid to sign him last summer.