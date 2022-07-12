Brentford’s stance on Blackpool and Swansea City target Fin Stevens revealed

Brentford defender Fin Stevens is set to be assessed by the Bees before they potentially let him go this summer, according to the Blackpool Gazette.

Stevens, 19, is a natural right-back who joined Thomas Frank’s side from Arsenal back in 2020.

Stevens featured for Brentford’s first team four times in the 2021/22 campaign, making his Premier League debut against Southampton back in January.

The former Gunners prospect is still quite raw to senior football and a move away would likely benefit his development.

Swansea City, Reading and Blackpool are three Championship sides interested in Steven, alongside unnamed League One teams.

Now, the Blackpool Gazette have revealed Brentford are taking their time on deciding what to do with Stevens this summer. The report states he will be assessed in pre-season before being allowed to leave on loan during this window.

A bright spark…

Stevens would prove a quality addition to any Championship side whether he’s starting week-in, week-out or being utilised more as a squad player.

Should Stevens be given the green light to leave his London-based side this summer, it’s unknown where his preferred destination is.

At 19-year-old he should be prioritising game time and there’s a chance Blackpool could give him that opportunity.

The Seasiders suffered an injury blow to right-back Jordan Gabriel recently and after loanee Dujon Sterling’s return to Chelsea, Blackpool have been left very short at right-back.

Because Gabriel is set to miss the opening day of the season, should Stevens move to the north west, he may be in pole position to start the first game. From that point on that position is his to lose and he may make himself a serious contender for the right-back spot.

It’ll be interesting to see where Stevens ends up, but with less than three weeks until the new season, some of the interested sides may need to turn their focus elsewhere.