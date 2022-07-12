Blackburn Rovers pushing to sign Liverpool man this summer

Blackburn Rovers are pushing to strike a deal for Liverpool defender Ben Davies, trusted reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Liverpool brought Davies to Anfield back in the winter of 2021 in the wake of their defensive injury crisis.

The former Preston North End man’s move was an eye-catching one but he is yet to make a competitive appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side and spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Sheffield United. He played 21 times for the Blades, helping them to the play-offs.

Ahead of the new season, speculation has continued to circulate regarding Davies’ transfer fate.

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City were linked on Sunday (Sky Sports News, Transfer Centre Live, 11.07.22, 11:00) and now, The Sun’s Nixon has provided an update on the situation.

He states that Blackburn Rovers are pushing ‘hard’ to bring Davies to Ewood Park ahead of the competition for his signature as new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson looks to add some new faces to his ranks before the start of the new campaign.

A familiar link…

The relationship between Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool is one that has blossomed somewhat in recent seasons.

It started when Harvey Elliott thrived on loan with the Lancashire outfit before Leighton Clarkson linked up with the club for last season. Although the latter didn’t enjoy the same level of success, the links with a move for Davies could lead to the two clubs doing business once again.

Davies could be a smart signing too. His level of Championship experience would be of great value to Tomasson’s defence after the loss of Darragh Lenihan. He has now worked under the tutelage of Klopp and his coaching team too, so it will be hoped he has taken his game to another level.