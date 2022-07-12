Beale reveals how many more ‘new faces’ will arrive at QPR this month

QPR boss Michael Beale says that ‘one or two new faces’ will arrive at the club later this month.

QPR are currently in Germany as part of their pre-season preparations.

So far this summer, Beale has brought in Kenneth Paal, Jake Clarke-Salter and Tyler Roberts, but the R’s boss says more are to come.

Speaking to West London Sport, he said:

“We are constantly talking about that and while we are in Germany, or when we are back home, one or two new faces will come in.

“We are talking to one or two players and they are good players. But when you are talking to good players these things can take a bit more time.

“It might be that their club don’t want them to move on, or it might be that there is stuff going on with their contract. In all fairness, this summer has been fantastic in terms of players that want to come in and play for QPR.

“But we’re not Man City, so we have to duck and dive a little bit to make things work for us.”