3 Sheffield Wednesday players who may fall out of favour next season after recent signings

Sheffield Wednesday can be pleased with their efforts in the summer transfer window thus far as they gear up for the new League One season.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has wasted no time this summer, enacting plenty of change at Hillsborough.

Impressive swoops for Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe and Will Vaulks have caught the eye. The arrivals of David Stockdale, Ben Heneghan, Akin Famewo and Reece James (loan) look to be smart signings too as the Owls look to right the wrongs of last season and win promotion back to the Championship.

However, in turn, the new additions could end up pushing some players down the pecking order.

Here, we look at three Sheffield Wednesday players who could fall out of favour after recent signings…

Callum Paterson

Paterson’s versatility means there’s barely a position he hasn’t played in his career, but under Moore, he has mainly played as a striker.

If the Wednesday boss only sees himself playing the Scot at the top of the pitch moving forward, he could be pushed down the pecking order. New boy Smith, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass and Sylla Sow are all options at striker, with his physicality and aerial prowess making him similar to both Smith and Gregory.

Paterson could remain an important part of the Owls’ squad, but it may have to be in a different position if he wants a shot at regular action.

Jaden Brown

Following the addition of Blackpool’s James on loan, Brown may find game time hard to come by at Hillsborough.

He has struggled for game time since his move to Sheffield Wednesday last summer, playing only 16 times. New addition James and Marvin Johnson will likely be ahead of him in Moore’s ranks so regular minutes could be limited once again for the 23-year-old.

Alex Hunt

An already strong midfield has been made stronger by the signing of Welshman Vaulks.

The former Cardiff City ace is alongside Barry Bannan, George Byers, Dennis Adeniran and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the midfield ranks, so Hunt may have to wait a little longer for a first-team breakthrough yet.

He has been linked with a League Two loan move this summer, so that could be his best chance at playing regular football.