3 Sheffield United players who may have already played their last game for the club

Sheffield United are gearing up for another season in the Championship after their 5th place finish last season.

Paul Heckingbottom guided the Blades to a play-off finish last time round, bringing a decent end to a season that started poorly.

Fans will be hoping for more of the same next time round after seeing a few new faces come through the door over the past couple of weeks.

But are there any players on their way out?

He were look at three Sheffield United players who may have already played their last game for the club…

George Baldock

The Blades full-back is once again being linked with a move to Celtic.

Football Insider revealed last week that the Scottish giants are keen on Baldock, who was linked with a move up north last summer as well.

He remains a key player at Bramall Lane but sees his contract with Sheffield United expire next summer, so it remains to be seen whether or not the Blades might cash in on him this summer.

Sander Berge

Berge remains in transfer headlines with German outfit Werder Bremen having reportedly placed a £17.9million bid for the midfielder.

He’s been linked with Leeds United as well this summer but Bremen are the only club to have tabled a bid so far, and it’s a strong offer too.

Like Baldock, what Sheffield United’s stance on a potential sale is remains to be seen, given the fact that Berge has two years left on his deal and a £35million release clause.

Max Lowe

Lowe has been targeted by both Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos this summer, with the latter having submitted a bid for the player last week.

He impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and previously hinted that he was keen on making his stay at the City ground a permanent one.

For now, he’s a Sheffield United player and a useful one too. But once again, what the Blades think of his future at the club remains to be seen.