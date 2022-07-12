3 Middlesbrough players who may have already played their last game for the club

Middlesbrough are gearing up for their first full season under Chris Wilder, following their impressive 7th place finish last time round.

Wilder gave Middlesbrough fans plenty to cheer about last season.

But in the end, Boro finished outside the play-off places and now attentions are on the 2022/23 campaign, and on building a promotion-worthy team.

Middlesbrough have made some strong signings so far this summer but there could yet be some names on their way out of the club.

Here we look at three players who may have already played their last game for Boro…

Djed Spence

Spence is an obvious one. He remains a Middlesbrough player and is in training with Wilder’s first-team, but Tottenham still look to be on course to complete the signing in the coming weeks.

Spurs are said to be in advanced talks to sign Spence now and so it looks like he’s definitely played his last game for Boro.

Wilder will surely be hoping that a deal goes through soon so that he can have time to potentially spend some of the Spence millions in the transfer market.

⚪️ Tottenham are still in advanced talks to sign Djed Spence 💰 A fee is still being discussed [via @MichaelBridge_] pic.twitter.com/LPAAfbObNc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 11, 2022

Martin Payero

The Argentine looks to be nearing his loan move away from the club, after his disappointing first season with Middlesbrough.

Recent reports say that Payero is closing in on a loan move to Boca Juniors and the Argentinian side are set to have the option to buy him next summer.

He’s out of contract in 2024 and so Boro don’t have to sell Payero anytime soon. But depending on whether he seals this loan move and then on how it goes, Payero may yet have played his last game for Boro.

Grant Hall

The central defender is up for sale this summer after a disappointing first season with the club last time round.

He joined on a free transfer but managed only 19 Championship outings owing to injury and also poor form.

Depending on whether or not Middlesbrough bring in another central defender this summer, Hall could yet seal a swift exit from the club, or even a loan move if he’s set to be out of contention under Wilder.