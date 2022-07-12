3 Derby County players who may have already played their last game for the club

Derby County’s playing squad is undergoing some serious changes ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Rams are out of administration and making waves in the transfer market.

They’ve so far pulled off some impressive signings with names like Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick joining, but there’s some key players who could be on their way out soon.

Here we look at three Derby County players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Max Bird

The midfielder is wanted by Coventry City. Recent reports say that the Sky Blues are plotting a summer mvoe for the 21-year-old who featured in 42 Championship outings last season, scoring twice and assisting as many.

He’s certainly a player with potential and going into League One, he’d be a really great player to have around.

But he was always likely to attract transfer attention this summer and he could yet seal a swift summer exit to the Championship.

Jason Knight

Knight is another midfielder who has been linked with a move to the Championship recently, with Burnley said to be eyeing up the Irishman.

But the Clarets have recently agreed a deal to sign Josh Cullen and so their interest in Knight might drop – that doesn’t mean that Knight won’t have other suitors in the second tier though.

He’s yet another Rams player with Championship ability and it certainly wouldn’t be surprising is another Championship or even Premier League team swooped in for him at some point this summer.

Louie Sibley

Despite his struggles in front of goal last season, Sibley has become a target of Coventry City.

The Sky Blues look to be eyeing up some cut price deals at Pride Park this summer and Sibley – despite his young age and the potential he’s shown in the past – could be someone who Derby County look to cash in on while they can.

He’d certainly be a useful player going into League One. But with two news strikers having joined in McGoldrick and Tom Barkhuizen, first-team minutes might be limited for Sibley next season, potentially pushing him towards the exit.