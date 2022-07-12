3 Burnley players who may fall out of favour next season after recent signings

Burnley have made a strong start to life under Vincent Kompany, pulling off some impressive signings.

Luke McNally, Scott Twine, Samuel Bastien, CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have all joined Kompany’s Burnley revolution, with more set to follow.

It promises to be a strong showing from the Clarets next season. But with so many new faces arriving, it’s bound to leave some old faces struggling for game-time.

Here we look at three Burnley players who could fall out of favour next season…

Johann Berg Gudmundsson

The Icelandic midfielder could be one who falls out of contention next season given the amount of new midfielders at the club.

Twine and Bastien will provide added competition in the middle, with Josh Cullen set to sign and set to give even more competition to players like Gudmundsson.

He struggled with injury last season, featuring just 18 times in the Premier League, and Gudmundsson could now play a back-up role for the Clarets next time round.

Kevin Long

Long has been falling out of favour for a number of seasons now.

He’s made just 91 appearances for the club since joining in 2010, featuring a total of 28 times in the last four Premier League campaigns.

With the likes of Egan-Riley and Harwood-Bellis arriving, bringing more youth and energy to the side, it could see the likes of Long play another bit part role next time round.

He’s an experienced player and could still offer something to Kompany’s side next season, but he looks to be out of favour once again.

Ashley Barnes

Kompany looks to have a striker signing in his sights after trying and failing to bring in Jackson Muleka.

Going into next season, Barnes and Jay Rodriguez are Kompany’s two out-and-out strikers, with Rodriguez surely set to play an important role given his previous showings in the second tier.

If another striker arrives at Turf Moor this summer, and Kompany plays with only one up top, then it could thrust Barnes right down the pecking order.