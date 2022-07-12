3 Blackburn Rovers players who may have already played their last game for the club

Blackburn Rovers enter a new era under new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, following the departure of Tony Mowbray at the end of last season.

Tomasson’s summer so far has been a subdued one.

Ethan Walker is the club’s only signing so far, arriving on a free transfer following his release from Preston North End.

There’s still time for Rovers to bring in some new faces, but will any names be on their way out of Ewood Park this summer?

Here we look at three Blackburn Rovers players who may have already played their last competitive game for the club…

Ben Brereton Diaz

Brereton Diaz is an obvious one. He continues to be linked with a move away from Blackburn Rovers, with Leeds United the latest team to be mentioned.

Football Insider say that the Yorkshire side recently sent scouts to watch the Chilean in action, who’s now out of contract at the end of next season.

He’ll surely be sold off this summer, if not in January, given his contract situation at the club.

Tyrhys Dolan

Last month, Dolan was linked with Celtic, Rangers and Nottingham Forest. Nothing’s been said of Dolan since but he remains a player who will surely attract more interest before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old featured 34 times in the Championship last time round, scoring four and assisting three as he proved himself to be one of the most exciting talents in the Championship.

Rovers surely won’t want to lose him, but they may yet be expecting bids for the England U20 man.

Daniel Ayala

Ayala was linked with a move to Spain with Granada earlier in the summer. His former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is currently the man in charge of Granada and a report from Lancashire Telegraph last week revealed that the Spanish side have retained an interest in Ayala.

He’s also out of contract next summer and so Rovers could look to sell. But he’s one of only a few central defenders left at the club, so he could yet have a part to play under Tomasson next season.