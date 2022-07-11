Watford forward set to make permanent seven-figure exit

Watford youngster Tiago Cukur is set to join Fenerbahce in a deal that could be worth up to £1.5m, the Watford Observer has reported.

Watford recruited Cukur to their U23s back in January 2021. He made the move to Vicarage Road after being let go by Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2020.

Since then, Cukur has played twice for Watford’s U18s, netting three times. He also spent the second half of last season on loan with Doncaster Rovers, though he only managed one goal in his 26 outings for the club.

Now, it has been claimed Cukur is heading for a permanent exit.

The Watford Observer has said that the youngster is poised to make a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce. It is claimed that the move to his native country could be sealed within the next 24 hours and ‘is set’ to earn the Hornets as much as £1.5m.

A low-risk move comes good…

Although Cukur’s time with the Hornets probably won’t be remembered by many, it marks a shrewd bit of business by the club.

He cost them nothing a year-and-a-half ago and now, Watford look poised to land a £1.5m fee that can be invested into other parts of the squad or the club moving forward.

It is probably best for Cukur to head for pastures new too. His Doncaster Rovers loan showed he isn’t of the quality to make a breakthrough at Vicarage Road just yet but Fenerbahce will be hoping they can uncover his potential and develop him into a useful player moving forward.

Cukur, who was born in Amsterdam, made his debut for the Turkish national side last month.